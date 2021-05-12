Antero Can't Skip Trial In W.Va. Royalty Owners' Payment Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Wednesday denied Antero Resources Corp.'s bid to escape oil and gas royalty owners' consolidated suit accusing the company of taking improper deductions from their payments, clearing the way for a trial next month. U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley denied Antero's motion for summary judgment and granted partial summary judgment in favor of the landowners after determining that a valid, enforceable contract governs several of the West Virginia land tracts at issue and that it doesn't allow post-production expenses to be shifted onto the landowners. The court refused to grant Antero's motion to end the...

