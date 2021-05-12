Fox Rothschild Launches ESG Group To Advise Cos.

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has created an environmental, social and governance practice group that aims to help companies that are increasingly assessed not only by their bottom lines but by how they conduct themselves, the firm said Wednesday. The practice group will consolidate firm resources from throughout Fox Rothschild's 27 U.S. offices to assist clients in reaching objectives such as addressing climate change, promoting diversity and providing equitable workplaces, according to the announcement. The new practice will aim to help companies and their leaders evaluate important ESG improvement opportunities, make intelligent ESG disclosures and skirt any reporting errors, all while minimizing potential...

