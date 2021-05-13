Senate Panel Splits On Contentious DOJ Civil Rights Nominee

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee split evenly Thursday in advancing President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division after Sen. Ted Cruz attacked her purported views, such as comparing police to the KKK. Biden Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division nominee Kristen Clarke speaks during an event with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Kristen Clarke, who faced intense questioning in her April confirmation hearing over her connections to "defund the police" movements, came under GOP fire again as Democrats sought to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS