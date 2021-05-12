2 Charged For Roles In $650M Weed, Cattle Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- An indictment unsealed Tuesday in Colorado federal court charged an Illinois woman and a Georgia man over their roles in a Ponzi scheme involving cannabis and cattle that raised around $650 million from investors nationwide, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. The April indictment hit Reva Joyce Stachniw, 69, and Ron Throgmartin, 57, each with five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud. They also each face one count of conspiracy to engage in money transactions in proceeds linked to unspecified unlawful activity. According to the indictment, the conspirators told investors that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS