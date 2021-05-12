Patent Law Falls Short As Movie Drama In 'Percy Vs. Goliath'

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A rare Hollywood production centered on patent litigation, the film "Percy vs. Goliath" is a fairly pedestrian courtroom drama about a Canadian farmer accused of infringing Monsanto's seed patents that is elevated by a compelling lead performance from Christopher Walken. Walken plays Percy Schmeiser, who took his patent battle with the agribusiness giant over seeds he used on his Saskatchewan canola farm to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2004. The actor's distinctive, halting cadence is a good fit for the flinty Schmeiser, who is depicted as a rugged individualist heroically taking on a rapacious corporation. "To this day, I do...

