DHS Nominee Earned Over $2.2M At Paul Hastings Last Year

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominee for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans pulled in $2.2 million from his Paul Hastings LLP partnership during the last fiscal year, according to financial disclosures obtained by Law360 on Thursday. Robert Silvers, who serves as vice chair of Paul Hastings' privacy and cybersecurity practice and co-chair of its relatively new artificial intelligence practice, made $2,220,742 from his partnership share alone, according to his filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. He also brought in income by providing legal services to companies like GlaxoSmithKline, Facebook, WeWork, Toyota and Salesforce, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS