UCB Can't Halt Drug Ingredient Import In Vimpat IP Case

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge refused to block Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. from importing a key ingredient of the anti-epileptic drug Vimpat, saying the company is protected by a safe harbor provision of the Hatch-Waxman Act. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove on Wednesday shot down a preliminary injunction bid from Vimpat maker UCB Inc. in its patent suit over allegations that Catalent imported shipments of the drug's active pharmaceutical ingredient lacosamide. Catalent argued that the Hatch-Waxman Act's safe harbor shields suppliers assisting generic drug makers that are developing products for a filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS