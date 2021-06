Rising Star: Skadden's Leah Chacón

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Leah Chacón of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP represented SunEdison in a $146 million debt refinancing that was among the first project financings of a solar project in Honduras...

