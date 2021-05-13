ITC Tries Admin Law Judge Pilot To Speed IP Investigations

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced Wednesday that it will establish a pilot program allowing its administrative law judges to issue interim initial determinations on fewer than all issues in intellectual property investigations. The pilot program aims to improve Section 337 investigations involving allegations of unfair practices in import trade, the vast majority of which involve patent infringement allegations, but can also include trademark and copyright infringement allegations, as well as misappropriation of trade secrets, according to an ITC press release. Under the program, ALJs will be able to hold evidentiary hearings and receive briefing on discrete issues before the main...

