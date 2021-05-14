Hedge Funder Gets 4 Years After Stealing $2M From Investors

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a hedge fund manager to more than four years in prison after hearing from victims, including a former close friend, who said he had shown little remorse for bilking them out of nearly $2 million and lying to them about the fund's success. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. sentenced David C. Coggins, 42, to 51 months in prison for lying to about a dozen investors about the health of his fund Coral Gables Asset Management LLC and using the money for his own personal expenses. The sentence is on the lower end of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS