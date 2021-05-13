Gov't Moves To Get £120M Compensation To LC&F Investors

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 3:57 PM BST) -- The government has introduced legislation to Parliament that will allow it to pay out approximately £120 million ($170 million) in compensation to investors in London Capital & Finance PLC, the minibond issuer that left 12,000 people out of pocket when it collapsed. HM Treasury said on Wednesday that it has introduced the Compensation (London Capital & Finance PLC and Fraud Compensation Fund) Bill in the House of Commons. The legislation will allow the Treasury to compensate consumers who lost £237 million invested in high-interest debt securities, known as minibonds, when LC&F collapsed in January 2019. The bill, which will be considered by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS