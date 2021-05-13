Pinsents Advises On £3.7B Fujitsu Pensions Hedge Deal

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 2:18 PM BST) -- Swiss Re has agreed to reinsure £3.7 billion ($5.2 billion) of pension risk for 9,000 members of a retirement plan for employees of IT service provider Fujitsu, the parties said on Thursday. Zurich-based Swiss Re will provide reinsurance cover to the trustee of the ICL Group Pension Plan, a Fujitsu Ltd. retirement scheme, to hedge against longevity risk. The cover will provide long-term protection against potential additional costs if the 9,000 pensioners and their dependants live longer than expected. "By hedging the longevity risk associated with our pensioners, we have significantly reduced the overall risk in the plan and improved security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS