Ex-SFO Chief Defends DPAs Despite Lack Of Convictions

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 5:16 PM BST) -- Britain's former top fraud investigator has defended the Serious Fraud Office's use of deferred prosecution agreements to fine companies for criminal behavior, saying on Thursday that criticism of the U.S.-style settlements is unjustified despite the agency's continued failure to secure convictions. Jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce is among the companies that have signed controversial deferred prosecution agreements with the Serious Fraud Office to avoid prosecution. (iStock) David Green said the white-collar crime agency, which he led from 2012 to 2018, "cannot be criticized" for using DPAs to resolve criminal allegations of complex fraud. The agreements, introduced in 2014, have generated £1.6 billion ($2.2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS