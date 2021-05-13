The Term: A Conversation About Race And The High Court

This Week
S2, E30: A Conversation About Race
And The Supreme Court
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
With a slow news week at the court, the hosts interview Vernon Burton and Armand Derfner, the co-authors of "Justice Deferred: Race and the Supreme Court," arguably the first book to comprehensively study the high court's jurisprudence on issues of race.
Burton, a prizewinning historian, and Derfner, a veteran civil rights litigator, discuss the evolution of the Supreme Court's handling of race, from the failed promise of Reconstruction to recent cases at the court.
More information about the show can be found here. You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartRadio. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.