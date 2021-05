The Term: A Conversation About Race And The High Court

This Week

S2, E30: A Conversation About Race

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- On this week's episode of The Term, the hosts interview the co-authors of a forthcoming book examining the U.S. Supreme Court 's long, fraught history with race, from the first days of the republic to the modern-day Roberts court.Each week on, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.With a slow news week at the court, the hosts interview Vernon Burton and Armand Derfner, the co-authors of "Justice Deferred: Race and the Supreme Court," arguably the first book to comprehensively study the high court's jurisprudence on issues of race.Burton, a prizewinning historian, and Derfner, a veteran civil rights litigator, discuss the evolution of the Supreme Court's handling of race, from the failed promise of Reconstruction to recent cases at the court.More information about the show can be found. You can also subscribe on. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

