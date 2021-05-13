Feds Say Court Can't Rescue Southern Coal From $3.2M Fine

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The federal government, Alabama, and Tennessee slammed Southern Coal Corp.'s attempt to avoid a $3.2 million penalty for failing to keep water quality permits up to date, arguing the company knew the consequences of not honoring commitments made in a prior deal. The government and states urged a Virginia federal court on Wednesday to reject Southern Coal and certain affiliates' request for the court to reduce or eliminate the fine imposed by the government, arguing the penalty is the result of the mining company not upholding its end of a 2016 consent decree in a suit accusing Southern Coal and some...

