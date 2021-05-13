Senior Trump DOJ Enviro Litigator Lands At Winston & Strawn

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP said Thursday it has snagged a former acting assistant attorney general who took the lead on some of the Trump administration's highest profile environmental regulatory matters to join its Washington, D.C., office. Jonathan D. Brightbill joins the firm's litigation and white collar, regulatory defense and investigations practices, where he'll represent public and private companies, corporate officers and other individuals across that spectrum. The former U.S. Department of Justice top environmental litigator told Law360 on Thursday that his move comes at a pivotal moment for environmental law and regulation, as the Biden administration has focused on climate change,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS