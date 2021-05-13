Pro Hac Trouble For Dallas Firm Triggers Wave Of Withdrawals

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The revelation that a Texas plaintiff lawyer made a faulty disclosure to an Iowa court on an out-of-state practice application has triggered a wave of withdrawals by her and other Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP lawyers. Following the Iowa fracas, which resulted in Dean Omar partner Jessica Dean being barred from an asbestos exposure suit, at least eight withdrawal motions have been filed and granted in pending cases on South Carolina's asbestos docket. The Texas-based Dean Omar has about two dozen lawyers working mostly on mesothelioma and product liability matters, with all but three of them in the firm's Dallas headquarters....

