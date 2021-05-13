St. Croix Refinery Stops Operations After Latest Accident

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- An oil refinery in St. Croix has temporarily shut down following at least four environmental accidents since it reopened earlier this year, including a new flaring incident this week that spewed oil droplets into the air, the EPA announced Thursday. The operator of the Limetree Bay LLC refinery announced it would temporarily shut down after the latest incident Wednesday, which caused oil droplets to be released into the air and travel west, impacting a nearby community and some industrial sites. Limetree Bay told residents not to drink their water and said it would start distributing clean water to affected communities. U.S. Environmental...

