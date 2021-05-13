Squire Patton Partner Joins Trump Team In Ga. Atty Fee Fight

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A well-known litigator from Squire Patton Boggs LLP who was also recently an ambassador has joined the legal team defending former President Donald Trump in a fight over attorney fees stemming from a lawsuit involving the presidential election in Georgia, he confirmed Thursday. J. Randolph "Randy" Evans, who recently joined Squire Patton as a partner after serving as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg during the Trump administration, filed an entry of appearance in the case in Fulton County Superior Court Thursday, he told Law360 Pulse. He will now be fending off efforts from two Georgia counties to be awarded attorney fees stemming...

