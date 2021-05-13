Foster LLP Jumps Into Dallas Market With Acquisition

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Immigration boutique firm Foster LLP has acquired Elise Healy & Associates PLLC, marking its first plunge into the Dallas market. Foster, which announced the move on Thursday, now has 44 attorneys based in Houston, Austin and Dallas with smaller offices in San Antonio and Edinburg, Texas. The acquisition includes Elise Healy as well as the firm's staff and office in Dallas. Charles Foster, chairman of Foster, has been eyeing the Dallas market over the years, he said. Among other factors, it's a more diverse and stable market than Houston, which has historically depended on the oil and gas industry. "We felt...

