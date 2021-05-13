Senate Panel Clears Bill Hiking Megamerger Filing Fees

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday easily advanced Sen. Amy Klobuchar's bill to raise government filing fees on the largest mergers and acquisitions in order to better fund enforcement agencies' antitrust probes. Klobuchar, D-Minn., who chairs the committee's antitrust panel, said she introduced the legislation because premerger filing fees have not been updated since 2001. The bill gained bipartisan backing, partly because it also lowers fees for smaller deals that still require notification to the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. After the voice-vote approval in Judiciary, the measure now heads to the full Senate. The bill modifies and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS