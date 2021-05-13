SFO Aims To Improve Image And Brand After Difficult Year

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 7:02 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office intends to strengthen its "brand and image" following a "tough year," which included a series of high-profile failures and criticism over its light caseload, the white collar agency said on Thursday. SFO director Lisa Osofsky said it had been "a challenging year for law enforcement" and that the agency would work to "build the SFO brand and image by confidently communicating what the SFO is and does, our mission and objectives and the impact of our work." Among the aims set out in the report detailing its plans for the year ahead, the SFO said it would...

