Ex-Jones Day Pair Shed Light On Associate Role In Bias Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day lawyer has bolstered her and her husband's discrimination lawsuit against the powerhouse firm with details about life and pay as associates there, information a D.C. federal judge said she needed to provide in order to properly evaluate her wage bias claim. In an amended complaint filed Wednesday, ex-Jones Day associates Julia Sheketoff and Mark Savignac laid out details about what being an associate in Jones Day's issues and appeals practice entails, information that U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss asked for in an order last month that gave her a second chance to pursue a pay bias claim...

