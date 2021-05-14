UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 6:11 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Malaysia's state investment fund 1MDB sue a unit of Deutsche Bank as it tries to recoup embezzled fund, Simmons & Simmons LLP sued by a mortgage portfolio company and insurer RSA facing a group claim led by a boutique investment firm. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new cases. Financial Services Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP v. Argenthal Capital Partners Ltd. Law firm Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on May 12 against investment and advisory firm Argenthal Capital Partners Ltd. The case is Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle...

