Gaetz Associate Will Plead Guilty In Sex Trafficking Case

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida politician who has reportedly been cooperating with authorities investigating U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for possible sex trafficking is set to plead guilty next week in his own case, according to a Thursday court notice. Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz associate, will change his not guilty plea in Florida federal court Monday, a docket entry shows. The 33-count indictment against Greenberg accuses him of sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, stalking and fraud, among other crimes. Greenberg's lawyer, Fritz J. Scheller, confirmed to Law360 on Thursday that his client intends to plead guilty, but did...

