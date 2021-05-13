8th Circ. Kicks Mayo Clinic's $11.5M Tax Row To Lower Court

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit sent back to a lower court the Mayo Clinic's suit arguing it's an educational organization owed an $11.5 million tax refund on Thursday, saying the record wasn't sufficient to determine the applicability of a U.S. Treasury rule. The Mayo Clinic, headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota, contends that because formal instruction was its primary function, it is owed a refund on unrelated business income taxes it paid on debt-financed real estate investments. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) A three-judge panel partly upheld a Treasury Department regulation saying that an educational organization exempt from paying tax on unrelated debt-financed income must have education...

