Law Firm Accused Of Boxing Hispanic Worker Out Of 401(k)

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A former office manager slapped a worker's compensation and personal injury law firm with a lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday, claiming Larry Pitt & Associates P.C. denied her access to its retirement plan because of anti-Hispanic bias and eventually fired her for complaining about it. Edna Garcia-Dipini said the firm, which says it has six offices in Pennsylvania, discriminated against her as a result of her race and national origin in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by keeping her and her Hispanic co-worker out of the firm's 401(k) plan for years. She also alleged the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS