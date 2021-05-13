Dell Atty Talks Contract Enforcement Options In IP Fights

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Dell Technologies Inc.'s senior litigation counsel delved into a murky area of contract law during a panel discussion Thursday, touching on options companies have for recouping losses associated with infringement litigation when third-party suppliers break their contractual indemnification obligations. One option Lauren Hoffer put forth is withholding payments to third-party suppliers that refuse to fulfill those obligations. Hoffer spoke at the American Intellectual Property Law Association's spring meeting on a panel about the role of judges and juries in intellectual property cases, focusing her comments on navigating legal and equitable remedies in contract enforcement. When third parties aren't responsive to indemnity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS