6th Circ. Backs Nursing Home's Win In Medical Leave Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit won't revive a former long-term care facility nurse's suit claiming she was wrongly fired for taking time off due to her mental conditions, saying the facility was legally justified in firing her because she didn't tell supervisors she wouldn't be at work. A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a summary judgment ruling by a Kentucky federal court in March 2020 in favor of Thames Healthcare Group LLC. The panel ruled that Amity Koch, who has ADHD and depression, couldn't sustain her suit because she failed four days in a row to give her bosses a heads-up that she...

