Compensation Plan Cuts Insurance Providers' Levy By £88M

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 3:25 PM BST) -- Britain's financial compensation scheme has slashed the levy that insurance providers will have to pay this year by £88.3 million ($124 million) after it was boosted by an unexpected surplus, which led it to revise its bill for insurers. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said Thursday that it has reduced the 2021-22 levy for the general insurance provision class, which includes underwriters, from the £278.3 million it predicted in January to its final figure of £189.8 million. It said the revised figure was due in part to lower-than-expected costs for the East West Insurance Co. Ltd., which brought about a surplus,...

