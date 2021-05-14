Regulator Urges Irish Insurers To Do More On Climate Change

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 6:11 PM BST) -- Insurance businesses in Ireland have been urged to do more about their work on climate change, after 54% of respondents to a central bank survey said they did not have strategies or policies in place on the issue. The study found that 84% of the companies surveyed have management structures to oversee climate risks, but more than half are lacking when it comes to strategies, according to a Central Bank of Ireland report. Some businesses have been able to identify opportunities that arise from tackling green risks, but only a small figure have actually made efforts to develop such opportunities, the...

