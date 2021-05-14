5th Circ. Opening Is Rare Red-State Seat For Biden

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Fifth Circuit Judge James L. Dennis is taking senior status, the federal judiciary reported Friday, allowing President Joe Biden to replace a Democratic appointee who played a major role in the conservative leaning court's cases involving abortion, voting rules, energy production and pollution. The 85-year-old appointee of President Bill Clinton has spent more than a quarter-century as a rare Democratic selection on the occasionally acrimonious New Orleans-based appeals court. Judge Dennis said he would wait until the Senate confirms his successor to assume senior status, a form of judicial semi-retirement. "Serving on the Fifth Circuit has been the highest honor of...

