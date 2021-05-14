Don't Miss It: V&E, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as V&E and Kirkland. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. V&E, Kirkland Rep $2.6B Colorado Energy Biz Merger Colorado-based fossil fuel companies Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. announced a merger May 10 in a $2.6 billion deal led by Vinson & Elkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Bonanza Creek and Extraction said in a joint statement the combined business will be named Civitas Resources Inc. and be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS