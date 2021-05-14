Experienced Litigators, Judge Vie For Pa. Superior Court Seat

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Four candidates are vying for one open seat on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, three Democrats who will first face off in a May 18 primary and a lone Republican. The race to replace former President Judge Susan Peikes Gantman, a Republican who is retiring from the court, will be decided in the Nov. 2 general election. The judge's term is 10 years. The Superior Court is the first court of appeals for most civil and criminal cases in Pennsylvania, and is the busiest of the state's appellate courts. A total of 15 judges usually hear cases in panels of three, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS