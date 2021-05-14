Cannabis Bill Roundup: Neb. Advocates Eye Medical Pot Redo

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- In the past week, Republican members of Congress pitched their own proposal for decriminalizing cannabis while medical marijuana advocates in Nebraska announced they would take the battle from the statehouse to the ballot box. Here are the major developments in cannabis law reform. After legislators defeated a measure to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska, the bill's backer, state Sen. Anna Wishart, vowed to put the question to voters on the 2022 ballot. The advocacy organization Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana had gathered signatures to put a medical legalization question on the ballot in 2020, but the proposition was struck down by the state...

