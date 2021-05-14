Sanne Spurns Cinven's £1.34B Buyout Offer

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The board of London asset manager Sanne Group PLC has rejected a roughly £1.34 billion ($1.9 billion) buyout offer from London-based private equity company Cinven Ltd., according to a Friday filing with the London Stock Exchange. Cinven made the cash offer on May 4 of 830 pence ($11.68) per share, according to the statement. Cinven also said it would pay a promised 9.9 pence per share dividend to existing eligible shareholders. The Sanne board rejected the offer May 12. A representative for Cinven declined to comment Friday. Sanne acknowledged the offer in its own statement Friday, saying it is the third...

