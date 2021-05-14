Med Clinic's Walkout Firings Were Illegal, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A medical clinic violated federal labor law by firing a nurse practitioner who confronted an office manager about her personality and by firing four medical assistants who walked out with the nurse practitioner following her firing, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled. NLRB Administrative Law Judge David Goldman said Thursday that Pain Relief Centers PC violated the National Labor Relations Act when its office manager, Sharese Cromer, discharged workers who walked out after she interrogated them about whether they had issues with her "unapproachable" personality. "The interrogation was unlawful, and the five employees were unlawfully discharged for engaging in protected...

