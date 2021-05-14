CFTC Enforcement Predictions After Biden's First 100 Days

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- More than 100 days into the Biden administration, market participants and members of the bar find themselves wondering what the new administration will mean for regulatory enforcement. Will enforcement be more active? Sanctions more severe? Will enforcement focus on particular areas — perhaps new priorities, like combating climate change, or certain markets or industries? Or will the changes be more subtle, with the broad priorities remaining the same? Here, we offer our tentative answers and predictions to some of these forward-looking questions, focusing on enforcement in the commodities and derivatives markets. The new administration has not announced its nominee for chair...

