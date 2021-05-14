Swiss Insurance Group Will Pay $77M For Aiding Tax Evasion

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Swiss insurance company and three affiliates will pay the U.S. government about $77.3 million for conspiring to help U.S. taxpayers hide $1.45 billion from the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that Swiss Life Holding AG will pay about $77.3 million for conspiring to help U.S. taxpayers hide funds from the IRS. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Swiss Life Holding AG — the largest and oldest life insurance company in Switzerland — along with subsidiaries in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Singapore helped Americans hide income in more than 1,600 offshore policies...

