HHS Defends Medicare Drug Program Cuts At High Court

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the American Hospital Association's appeal of a D.C. Circuit ruling that the agency lawfully cut billions of dollars from reimbursements for drugs bought through a discount program for hospitals in low-income areas. HHS on Thursday opposed the AHA's petition that asked the high court to review the D.C. Circuit's reversal of a lower court's finding that the agency exceeded its authority when it slashed Medicare reimbursement by nearly 30% for drugs purchased via the so-called 340B discount program. The agency shot back at AHA's contention that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS