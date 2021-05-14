Del. Justices Say Dyal-Owl Rock Merger Can Go Through

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court upheld without elaboration on Friday the Chancery Court's April refusal to block or constrain a $12.5 billion merger of a Dyal Capital Partners affiliate and Owl Rock Capital Corp., scuttling a Sixth Street Capital bid to enjoin the deal. Writing for the full court after arguments on Wednesday, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said the court made its ruling "on the basis of and for" Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn's written opinion on April 20. That decision observed in part that Sixth Street's suit appeared to be part of an effort to muddy the merger and force...

