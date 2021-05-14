Top GOP Lawyers Withdraw From House Proxy Voting Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Prominent conservative attorney Charles J. Cooper and other Cooper & Kirk lawyers on Friday withdrew as counsel for House Republicans' pending appeal in a high-profile lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over the constitutionality of proxy voting during the pandemic. The unexplained withdrawal comes after the D.C. Circuit heard oral arguments in November about a district judge's dismissal of the case. The circuit judges voiced skepticism about the Republicans' standing to sue but have yet to issue a ruling. Most of the GOP plaintiffs have since withdrawn from the suit. Some have started using proxy votes, including a few lawmakers who were...

