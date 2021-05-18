Dems Call For FTC Probe Into AbbVie's Humira Deals

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers targeted the world's best-selling drug Tuesday by calling for a Federal Trade Commission antitrust probe into AbbVie Inc.'s blockbuster immunosuppressant Humira and simultaneously releasing a withering staff report detailing the company's alleged efforts to delay competition for the biologic. Private litigation so far has failed to convince courts that AbbVie's Humira revenue — $16 billion last year in the U.S. alone — is the result of anti-competitive conduct. But House Democrats during a congressional hearing Tuesday cited documents gleaned from a lengthy investigation to suggest that the biologic treatment has been protected from competition, specifically by illegal deals ending patent infringement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS