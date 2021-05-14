Miss. High Court Overturns Medical Pot Ballot Measure

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Mississippi's Supreme Court on Friday overturned a voter-approved measure to legalize medical cannabis, ruling that the election law governing ballot referendums in the state has been out of date for nearly 20 years. The Mississippi Supreme Court questioned attorney Justin Matheny of the state attorney general's office in April, during arguments over a lawsuit seeking to overturn a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) The 6-3 decision strikes down a referendum that passed in November with 68% of the vote and marks the first time a state Supreme Court has rescinded a successful cannabis legalization...

