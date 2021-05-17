Owner Of Flint Lube Maker Gets 1 Year For Waste Dumping

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Flint, Michigan, specialty lubrication manufacturer has been sentenced to one year in prison after the company illegally discharged more than 47 million gallons of contaminated water into the city's sewer system. Robert J. Massey, the 70-year-old president and owner of Oil Chem Inc., was sentenced to the prison term on Friday, months after he pled guilty on Jan. 14 to a criminal charge for violating the Clean Water Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said that Oil Chem, which is located in Flint, allegedly processed and discharged industrial wastewaters into the city's sewer system...

