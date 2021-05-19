FERC Turns Up Enforcement Heat On Energy Infrastructure

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's enforcement arm has shown a renewed focus on energy infrastructure, with high-dollar penalties targeting pipeline companies, utilities and hydroelectric dams. It's a trend FERC watchers expect to continue as overall enforcement activity ramps up. Much of FERC's enforcement activity for the last decade at least has focused on alleged manipulation of energy markets. But five of the eight enforcement penalties and show cause orders issued by FERC so far this year have dinged operators of energy infrastructure. Enforcement experts say a combination of FERC leadership, the relative ease of investigating some infrastructure matters and a push to increase...

