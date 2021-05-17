SDFL Judge Ursula Ungaro Moves On To Boies Schiller

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Southern District of Florida Judge Ursula Ungaro is stepping down from the bench to reenter private practice with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP out of its Miami outpost. The Miami Beach native, who assumed senior status earlier this month, will work out of the firm's investigations, monitoring and commercial litigation practices after 34 years as a jurist, according to a news release Monday. "I'm looking forward to working on interesting cases and collaborating with smart, creative and knowledgeable lawyers,'' Ungaro said in a statement. "Boies Schiller has a reputation for taking on difficult matters, including cases in the public interest, and bringing...

