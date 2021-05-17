USPTO Says Real-Names Ban Does Not Violate Free Speech

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is urging the Federal Circuit to reject the latest First Amendment challenge to the Lanham Act, arguing that a ban on real names is starkly different from provisions that barred profane or racist trademarks. In a brief Friday, the USPTO asked the appeals court to uphold a provision that bars the registration of any trademark that identifies a "particular living individual," a rule that USPTO used last year to deny a registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small." The applicant who wanted the "Trump" mark — a reference to then-President Donald Trump — has argued...

