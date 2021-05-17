£142M Lost Over 'Sloth-Like' Action On Pensions, Gov't Told

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 12:59 PM BST) -- Britain's lowest earners are £142 million ($200 million) worse off as a result of the government's failure to close a pensions tax loophole in the last 18 months, a financial advice company warned on Monday. Quilter said the figure represents the total shortfall in pensions savings since the Conservative party pledged in its election manifesto in November 2019 to fix the so-called net pay anomaly. The loophole means that pensions tax relief is not granted to some low-income workers because of the way their retirement scheme is administered. "The government doesn't seem to comprehend the cost of their sloth-like policymaking," Ian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS