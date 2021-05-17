Most 'Push-Payment' Scams Start Online, Bankers Warn

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- A British banking industry group has warned that 70% of cases where customers are hoodwinked into paying out to fraudsters originate online, as it renewed calls for the government to widen draft rules targeting scams. Trade group UK Finance has pointed to an increase in consumers using the internet because of COVID-19, and said fraudsters have adapted their tactics to the trend. UK Finance highlighted the problem on Friday of so-called authorized push payment scams, which involve customers being conned to authorize a payment, or bank transfer, to an account controlled by scammers. Findings from its analysis of nearly 7,000 such...

